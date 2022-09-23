Montgomery native creates smiles with singing telegrams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lauren Stovall loves to perform. The Montgomery native has a beautiful voice and loves to share it.

“I used to work for Carnival Cruise Lines,” said Stovall. “I’m also a wedding singer and corporate event singer.”

Once COVID hit, all the gigs were canceled. So she came up with a different tune. She started Queen City Singing Telegrams.

“Most of the time I get people that are really excited when they find out who it’s from. They laugh. They sing along. I get a couple of people that dance along,” she said.

Stovall lives in Charlotte but spends a lot of time in the Montgomery area too. She has a team of singers ready to go. You name it, they can do it.

“I do have a song list, but I do cater to special requests. I just ask people to give me enough time to learn the songs to make sure I get it right because it holds a sentimental value,” Stovall added.

For the person being serenaded, it’s exciting and emotional.

“The performance was outstanding, beautiful voice,” said a surprised Royzell Hightower. “She’s always known I love that song. It’s unbelievable.”

Birthdays, anniversaries, job promotions, if you’re ready to celebrate, she’s ready to sing.

