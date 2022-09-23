MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus may have been sickened after allegedly participating in the “one-chip challenge.”

According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, a few students on one of the buses allegedly participated in the challenge. Transportation called authorities, including EMTs. All students are said to be doing fine.

MPS released a warning to parents after a rise in the popularity of the one-chip challenge across social media. The challenge involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world. The participant is then encouraged to avoid food or drink for an hour.

Reported symptoms of the challenge include severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and difficulty breathing which could last more than 24 hours after eating these chips, according to MPS.

Jones said the parents of the students affected Friday were contacted immediately.

Additional information about the situation was not made available for public release.

