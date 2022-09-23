Advertise
Opelika police seeking information on murder suspect
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in releasing any known information on a murder suspect.

On September 17, at approximately 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Fruitland Avenue and Auburn Street. Upon arrival, officers located 53-year-old Jeffrey Dowdell, of Opelika, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dowdell was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival.

Dowdell’s death was ruled a homicide and detectives need the public’s assistance in solving this case.

If you have information regarding the murder of Jeffrey Dowdell, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

