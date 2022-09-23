Retired DA Randall Houston reflects on years of service

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After decades of service to the 19th Judicial Circuit, Randall Houston has retired from his role as district attorney.

Houston dedicated 32 years of service to Autauga, Chilton, and Elmore counties and made a huge impact on the River Region.

“I hope that I’m remembered as being a fair and just DA,” Houston said. “I hope that I’m remembered as bringing justice to victims.”

But Houston is not done serving the area just yet. He will continue to serve as a supernumerary district attorney.

“Technically, I’m not retired, I’m a supernumerary district attorney,” Houston said. “I’m still here to be called back into service if need be.”

Houston served as district attorney of the 19th Judicial Circuit for four terms and was and the assistant DA for 14 years. He even spent two years working in the attorney general’s office, and was the director of the Central Alabama Drug Task Force for six years. He’s prosecuted thousands of cases and has brought justice to hundreds of families.

“We can’t bring family members back that are gone, we can’t replace objects that have been taken, so we can never make anybody whole, but we can try to bring justice to them as much as possible and so that’s what I hope we’ve done,” Houston said.

There are a few cases he wished had different outcomes.

“I think the things that I regret most is not being able to resolve the Traci Kegley disappearance and Shannon Paulk,” Houston said.

It’s been over 20 years, and Traci’s body still hasn’t been found.

“I would love to be able to bring her back to her family,” Houston said.

Shannon Paulk was just 11 when she was kidnapped and later found dead. It’s been over 20 years and her killer has never been brought to justice.

“As a parent, every parent can understand that kind of loss,” he said.

Houston says those cases and many others are being left in good hands under newly appointed DA CJ Robinson. Robinson served as Houston’s Chief Assistant DA for 15 years.

“I think he’s ready, and I think I’ve trained him as well I can, and I think he will do a good job,” Houston said.

When looking back on the many years of service to residents in the River Region, Houston said, “I’ve enjoyed every minute of being here and everything I’ve done, and I hope that I’ve done good for the people of the 19th circuit.”

Houston says he plans to spend his free time RVing and traveling with his wife. He will continue to live in Wetumpka as he says it will “always be home.”

Houston’s retirement as a full-time district attorney comes just a few months shy of finishing out his term.

Randall Houston’s Background:

Houston graduated from the University of Alabama in 1980 and received his juris doctorate from the University of Alabama School of Law in 1984. He also served in the United States Air Force from 1974-1978.

Houston worked in the 19th Circuit District Attorney’s Office from 1987-1990, and then returned in 1993.

In 2003, Houston was elected for the office of District Attorney, and was reelected to the office in 2009.

In 2011, Houston was unanimously elected to serve on the Alabama District Attorneys Association Executive Committee, which is the governing body for the district attorneys of the State of Alabama.

In 2012, Houston was named “District Attorney of the Year” for the State of Alabama.

