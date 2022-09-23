Advertise
Suspect in deadly Prattville hit-and-run case turns self in

Robert Marshall Jr., accused of killing 23-year-old Perez Pickett in a hit-and-run-wreck on...
Robert Marshall Jr., accused of killing 23-year-old Perez Pickett in a hit-and-run-wreck on Sept. 4, 2022, has turned himself in to law enforcement.(Source: Prattville Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision in Prattville has turned himself in to law enforcement days after authorities identified him in a news conference.

On Friday, the Prattville Police Department confirmed that 29-year-old Robert Marshall Jr. had turned himself in at the Autauga County Metro Jail.

Marshall is accused of hitting and killing 23-year-old Perez Pickett on the evening of Sept. 4 in the 700 block of Gin Shop Hill Road.

Perez Pickett, 23, was struck and killed on Sept. 4.
Perez Pickett, 23, was struck and killed on Sept. 4.(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))

While Marshall has turned himself in, it’s unclear if authorities have recovered the white 2006 BMW X5 he’s said to have been driving at the time of the hit and run.

Marshall’s mug shot and charges have not yet been released.

