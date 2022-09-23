Tuskegee National Forest to host 2-day educational festival

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The USDA Forest Service is partnering with Tuskegee University for a two-day educational festival.

A virtual “Festival in the Forest” at the Tuskegee National Forest will be held on Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Officials will discuss the natural resources and cultural diversity within the forest. This event will involve fourth grade students from Macon County schools participating in a question-and-answer session with staff. Forest service employees and friends should register to attend.

On Oct. 1, the event will continue with hands-on activities and a self-guided tour at Taska Recreational Area within the Tuskegee National Forest. This event does not require registration; however, officials are asking participants to maintain social distance and follow the CDC’s safety protocols while recreating.

