Hayneville lawyer killed in head-on crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County has claimed the live of a Hayneville lawyer.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 74-year-old Jerry L. Thornton was killed when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with a 2005 Ford F-150. He operated the Jerry L. Thornton Law Office on Lafayette Street.

Authorities said the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday on County Road 26, about a mile west of Hayneville.

No further details about the crash were released as troopers continue to investigate.

