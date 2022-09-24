Huntingdon secures win over Belhaven

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks secured a win over the Belhaven Blazers at Samford Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Huntingdon was first on the board as running back Troy Garner scored a 33-yard touchdown with 9:36 remaining in the first quarter.

The Hawks were able to get another TD with 7:39 left in the first quarter when wide receiver Tyler England returned a punt for 72-yard score - leaving Belhaven scoreless..

But the Blazers answered back in the second quarter. A one-yard TD run from quarterback Tim Johnson would give Belhaven their first points of the game with 11:48 left. This was followed by an 11-yard TD run with 7:55 remaining in the quarter.

Huntingdon was able to finish the first half of the game with another score as QB Landon Cotney passed to WR Conner Bradford for a 52-yard TD. The field goal attempt was no good.

Huntingdon led Belhaven at halftime 20-14.

Belhaven scored the first points of the second half of the game with a TD.

With only 22 seconds left in the third quarter, the Hawks responded with a TD of their own.

Huntingdon secured the only score of the fourth quarter as Cotney passed to Garden for a 9-yard TD.

Huntingdon defeated Belhaven 34-21.

The Hawks improved to 3-1 for the season and will travel to face Maryville next Saturday at 12:30 p.m. CT.

