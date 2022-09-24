Ozark man arrested on rape, child sex abuse charges

OZARK, Ala. (WSFA) - An online undercover operation ended with an Ozark man jailed on multiple sex crimes, according to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 34-year-old Jeremy Morris was arrested at his home Friday night after authorities in Tallahassee, FL informed them that they were communicating with an individual in Ozark who was soliciting sexual contact from children from an undercover officer.

Following a search warrant and interviewing other individuals, officials said additional evidence was uncovered that led to Morris being charged with the following:

First-degree rape

Two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12

Two counts of first-degree sodomy

He is being held in the Dale County Jail without bond as he awaits his first court appearance.

Authorities said more charges are expected once forensic analysis is completed on the suspect’s electronic devices.

