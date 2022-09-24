Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Slocomb man died early Saturday when the pickup truck he drove ran off a Geneva County roadway and overturned.

Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Brenton M. Stanley, who they say was not wearing a seat belt.

Stanley was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the trooper statement.

The wreck happened at 3:10 a.m. on Cotton Box Road, about four miles south of Slocomb.

