Sunday cold front brings a few rain chances to the First Alert Forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunshine has been in abundance for our Saturday along with afternoon highs warming into the 80s and east winds. Winds will become light to calm tonight and skies will remain clear. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Clouds will be on the increase for Sunday along with a bit of a humid factor. Temperatures will warm on either side of 90 degrees. Rain chances will increase a bit for Sunday all thanks to a cold front that will move towards Alabama. Due to the front, we will keep with a few showers in the forecast Sunday night. Lows will hover in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

A shower or two cannot be ruled out Monday in far Southeast Alabama, as the front starts to push out of the region. Winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, filtering in drier air from the north. Highs will top out in the 80s and 90s Monday, with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s under clear skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday both look like picture perfect Fall days. Highs will hover in the upper 70s to lower 80s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Overnight lows through midweek will hover in the 50s under mostly clear conditions.

We are starting to introduce a bit more clouds and few rain chances to the First Alert Forecast late week into the start of next weekend. This is due to Tropical Storm Ian. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the system and where it will track.

Due to this uncertainty and the potential for tropical moisture and rain to move into the region late week, we are adding the low end rain chances, with the idea that the rain percentage can either increase or decrease depending on the location of Tropical Storm Ian late week.

Highs Thursday, Friday and next Saturday will also be flexible due to the tropical system. Highs right now are forecasted to only warm into the 70s and 80s with overnight lows in the 50s.

FIRST ALERT TROPICS UPDATE: Speaking of Tropical Storm Ian, the National Hurricane Center continues to update the projected path of the storm.

As of this writing, Ian is forecasted to continue a northwest movement across the Caribbean Sea towards Western Cuba, growing into a Hurricane as it does.

It is then forecasted to move across Western Cuba, into the southeastern part of the Gulf of Mexico. Once it enters the Gulf there is a lot of uncertainty in the track. The NHC is leaving parts of the Eastern Panhandle of Florida, through the Big Bend area of Florida all the way down to South Florida, as all potential pathways for Ian.

It is something we will continue to watch and provide updates as we gain more information through the remainder of the weekend and into the start of the week ahead.

