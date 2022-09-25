1 dead, 1 injured in Dothan house fire

UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Fire Department identified the fire victims as the Norton family of Dothan.

ORIGINAL:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people are reportedly recovering from serious injuries after their house caught on fire in Dothan Saturday night.

The fire happened at a home on Highway 431. Dispatchers were called sometime after 7 pm.

When Dothan Fire Department arrived on the scene, they managed to help two people get out of the burning home. The two were taken to an area hospital immediately.

DFD continues to investigate.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.