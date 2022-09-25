Advertise
1 dead, 1 injured in Dothan house fire

2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway
2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:16 AM CDT
UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Fire Department identified the fire victims as the Norton family of Dothan.

ORIGINAL:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people are reportedly recovering from serious injuries after their house caught on fire in Dothan Saturday night.

The fire happened at a home on Highway 431. Dispatchers were called sometime after 7 pm.

When Dothan Fire Department arrived on the scene, they managed to help two people get out of the burning home. The two were taken to an area hospital immediately.

DFD continues to investigate.

