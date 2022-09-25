Alabama State falls to Prairie View A&M 24-15

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets fell to the Prairie View A&M Panthers at home Saturday night.

With 8:14 left in the first quarter, the Panthers scored first as quarterback Trazon Connley completed a 16-yard touchdown run after seven plays and 72 yards.

The Hornets also got in the scoring action in the first quarter. Dematrius Davis passed to defensive back Naytron Culpepper for a 19-yard TD. The field goal was block, leaving the Hornets to trail the Panthers 7-6 at the close of the quarter.

Prairie View later expanded their lead over ASU with Connley’s 2-yard TD, the only score of the second quarter.

The Panthers led the Hornets 14-6 at halftime.

After eight play and 27 yards, the Hornets were able to score a field goal with 9:25 remaining in the third quarter. Minutes later, Prairie View answered back with a field goal, bringing the score to 17-9 by the end of third quarter.

With 10:26 left in the final quarter of the game, ASU’s Ja’Won Howell completed a three-yard TD run, trailing the Panthers by only two points, 17-15.

But Prairie View secured with a late fourth quarter TD, going on to defeat ASU 24-15.

The Hornets are now 2-2 for the season. Next up for ASU is a matchup with Texas Southern next Saturday at 6 p.m. CT in Houston.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.