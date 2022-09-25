Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Hiers sparks Samford to 35-12 romp over Western Carolina

Michael Hiers passed for 292 yards and four touchdowns to propel Samford to a 35-12 victory over Western Carolina.
(Source: WBRC)
(Source: WBRC)((Source: WBRC))
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Michael Hiers passed for 292 yards and four touchdowns to propel Samford to a 35-12 victory over Western Carolina.

Hiers completed 24 of 30 passes with an interception for Samford (3-1) in a Southern Conference opener.

Hiers opened the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Judd Cockett midway through the first quarter. He upped the Bulldogs’ lead to 14-0 with a 34-yard strike to Chandler Smith early in the second quarter.

Hiers connected with Jaylan Thomas for a 60-yard score and a 21-6 lead in the third quarter. Hiers and Ty King teamed up for a 15-yard touchdown in the fourth. Jay Stanton added a 49-yard touchdown run with 9:47 left to play.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
Hayneville lawyer killed in head-on crash
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus were allegedly sickened after participating in...
MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam

Latest News

Jacksonville State University Gamecocks
Webb’s 4 total TDs help Jacksonville St. beat Nicholls 52-21
American Football
Prairie View A&M handles Alabama St. behind Conley
The new logo for UNA athletics.
Allen leads Tarleton past N. Alabama in shootout victory
Alan Eugene Miller
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns