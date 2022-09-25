Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Prairie View A&M handles Alabama St. behind Conley

Tazon Conley threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores and Prairie View A&M never never trailed as it beat Alabama St. 25-15.
American Football
American Football(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tazon Conley threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores and Prairie View A&M never never trailed as it beat Alabama St. 25-15.

Conley finished 14-for-19 passing for 180 yards with the touchdown and an interception.

Jacory Merritt amassed 143 yards on 17 carries for Alabama State.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
Hayneville lawyer killed in head-on crash
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus were allegedly sickened after participating in...
MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam

Latest News

(Source: WBRC)
Hiers sparks Samford to 35-12 romp over Western Carolina
Jacksonville State University Gamecocks
Webb’s 4 total TDs help Jacksonville St. beat Nicholls 52-21
The new logo for UNA athletics.
Allen leads Tarleton past N. Alabama in shootout victory
Alan Eugene Miller
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns