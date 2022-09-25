Tips to stay safe during a weather emergency

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While Tropical Storm Ian is force people on the coast to get ready, the Montgomery City/County Emergency Management Agency is warning people in the River Region to be prepared as well.

EMA director Christina Thornton says the agency has seen communities destroyed due to severe weather and some of them could have been prevented if homeowners made preparations ahead of time.

Thornton says to best equip for not just hurricane weather but any severe weather year round.

“We had an ice storm in Atlanta where people were stuck on the interstate for multiple hours,” said Thornton. “And if you run out of gas, how are you going to stay warm?”

Families should have emergency kits in their homes and in their vehicles. Flashlights, batteries, waters and non-perishable food items are just some of things that people should have readily available.

Besides being prepared in the home, families should keep up with their fire detectors and upkeep their lawns by removing any out of place limbs, leaves and items that could become a hazard during a storm.

“You want to make sure weather its severe weather, or potential hurricane weather response you know if we get flooding rain or those strong winds that knocks out the power we need to able to take care of things in our home.”

Thornton also says to not solely rely on sirens because just like trees, they can be knocked down.

Be sure to have weather apps readily available so you can prepared for whatever weather may have in store.

A full list of supplies to make a kit for your home or vehicle and be found here.

