Troy gets win against Marshall

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans got a win against the Marshall Thundering Herd Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

With 10:51 left in the first quarter, the Trojans were first on the board as defensive tackle Buddha Jones scored a 23-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery.

After six plays and 68 yards, Troy expanded their lead over the Herd with a 40-yard field goal, closing out the first quarter 10-0.

The Trojans held it down in the second quarter as Marshall remained scoreless by halftime.

The Herd managed to get points on the board in the third quarter. Running back Khalan Laborn’s 14-yard touchdown would be the Herd’s only score of the game, thought they trailed the Trojans 10-7.

Troy ruled the fourth and final quarter of the game, scoring a field goal and a touchdown, securing their win over Marshall 16-7.

The Trojans are now 2-2 for the season. They will travel to Bowling Green to play Western Kentucky next Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

