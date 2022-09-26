Advertise
Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Erin Davis
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protestors aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking to the streets Monday in Montgomery.

The ‘Break Every Chain’ rally is being held outside the Alabama Department of Corrections headquarters in Montgomery until 5 p.m.

Organizers from the Alabama Prison Advocacy & Incarcerated Families United Group is pushing for ADOC to adopt the following list of demands:

  • An immediate repeal of Alabama’s habitual offender law
  • Immediately make presumptive sentencing standards retroactive
  • A repeal of the state’s drive-by shooting statute
  • Creation of a statewide conviction integrity unit
  • Mandatory parole criteria that guarantees parole to all eligible inmates
  • A streamlined review for medical furloughs
  • Reduction of the state’s 30-year minimum sentence for juveniles to 15 years for parole eligibility
  • An end to life without parole sentences

Organizers say they’ve been unable to give the list directly to ADOC staff directly, and according to their loved ones inside, inmates are now protesting by not showing up to their assigned jobs.

ADOC has since confirmed “reports of worker stoppages at all major Correctional Facilities in the state,” and says “controlled movement and other security measures have been deployed.”

The department declined to discuss security procedures, but ADOC Commissioner John Hamm said, “all facilities are operational and there have been no disruption of critical services.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

