Body found in clothing donation bin in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama police department says a body was found in a clothing donation bin Monday.

Enterprise police responded to the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street around 1 p.m. on a report of a possible dead body inside the bin and confirmed the report.

Police have not identified the man or released any information on a possible cause of death. No further information was released as police are investigating.

