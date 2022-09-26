Drop in temperatures and an increase in cloud cover this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another toasty day is on the way with a good deal of sunshine today. It will be the last day at or above 85 degrees for awhile as cooler temperatures arrive tonight and continue through the weekend.

Showers are possible Friday and Saturday as Hurricane Ian passes by to the east. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will barely get above 80 degrees tomorrow even with plenty of sunshine once again. High temperatures will come down even more for the second half of the workweek as some additional cloud cover rolls in thanks to Hurricane Ian.

There will be some sunshine, but expect clouds to be present Wednesday through Saturday. Highs will only reach the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Highs may not get out of the lower 70s Friday as the clouds really thicken up across Alabama. Some rain showers will also be present Friday, Friday night and Saturday as moisture from Ian pushes our way.

It will be breezy all week long with gusts 20-30 mph. Sustained wind speeds will be 10-20 mph. (WSFA 12 News)

The chance of showers will keep highs in the 70s again Saturday, but the 80s return beginning Sunday as Ian’s remnants pull farther away from the Deep South. Sunday and next week currently look warm, sunny and dry.

In addition to the cooler temperatures and increasing cloud cover, this week will feature plenty of breeziness. Sustained wind speeds will be 10-20 mph today through Saturday. Gusts will reach 20-30+ mph Wednesday through Saturday as Ian passes by in close proximity to the east.

Ian will strengthen into a category 4 storm before weakening and making landfall in the Florida Big Bend late this week. (WSFA 12 News)

No damaging wind, tornadoes or flooding rain are currently in the forecast in association with Ian. Impacts locally will be minor compared to what happens in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Total rainfall in Central Alabama should stay below one inch in most locations. If Ian ends up moving farther west than currently projected, then rain totals and wind gusts would increase.

