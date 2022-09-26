Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Eclectic man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday morning

A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the life of an Eclectic man.
A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the life of an Eclectic man.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the life of an Eclectic man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Justin C. Jones, 23, was killed when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Jones, who was not using his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA says the crash happened on Williams Road, about two miles north of Wetumpka in Elmore County.

No other information about the crash has been made available for public release.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old killed in Lee County rollover crash
LaKeith Smith is set to appear in a “Rule 32″ hearing on Dec. 2.
Coalition, community rally around incarcerated Millbrook man
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
Hayneville lawyer killed in head-on crash
Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges

Latest News

CrimeStoppers offers advice to hit-and-run victims
CrimeStoppers offers advice to hit-and-run victims
Tips to stay safe during a weather emergency
Tips to stay safe during a weather emergency
This month is about taking action now, before a disaster hits.
National Preparedness Month reminds of the importance of prepping for disasters, emergencies
CrimeStoppers says you can call them anonymously at 215-STOP.
CrimeStoppers offers advice to hit-and-run victims