Eclectic man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday morning

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the life of an Eclectic man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Justin C. Jones, 23, was killed when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Jones, who was not using his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA says the crash happened on Williams Road, about two miles north of Wetumpka in Elmore County.

No other information about the crash has been made available for public release.

