Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

LEAD Academy Pre-K teacher likes to have fun with his students

Chad Murray, you're this week's Class Act!
Chad Murray, you're this week's Class Act!((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chad Murray has been teaching for 14 years and says that every day is an adventure in his Pre-K classroom.

“I like to have lots of fun. I like to get down on the floor with them and play. I like to build things and just encourage them to use their imagination,” Murray said.

The teacher at LEAD Academy in Montgomery said he enjoys watching his students transform during the school year.

“You get to see them come in at such a little stage,” he said, and over the months, you watch them grow and lean, and I just love that.”

Murray students seem to love him. They were all excited when Murray received the Class Act Award.

“It shows that my work is not unnoticed and that I’m doing something right, and it’s impactful,” Murray said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old killed in Lee County rollover crash
LaKeith Smith is set to appear in a “Rule 32″ hearing on Dec. 2.
Coalition, community rally around incarcerated Millbrook man
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
Hayneville lawyer killed in head-on crash
Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges

Latest News

The team’s grass field must be regularly maintained, that is why the superintendent wants...
Greenville High School’s new stadium could be ready by next season
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
Congress approves student loan forgiveness for some divorced couples
Niya Hall Military Student Troy Universit
Troy University ranked among best universities for military, veterans
Pictured during the scholarship award ceremony are (left to right): Jill Smith, Executive...
Medical student from Dothan awarded $5,000 scholarship