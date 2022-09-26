LEAD Academy Pre-K teacher likes to have fun with his students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chad Murray has been teaching for 14 years and says that every day is an adventure in his Pre-K classroom.

“I like to have lots of fun. I like to get down on the floor with them and play. I like to build things and just encourage them to use their imagination,” Murray said.

The teacher at LEAD Academy in Montgomery said he enjoys watching his students transform during the school year.

“You get to see them come in at such a little stage,” he said, and over the months, you watch them grow and lean, and I just love that.”

Murray students seem to love him. They were all excited when Murray received the Class Act Award.

“It shows that my work is not unnoticed and that I’m doing something right, and it’s impactful,” Murray said.

