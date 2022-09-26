Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Police and fire medics responded to the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s in south Montgomery near Woodley Road.

On scene, first responders found two gunshot wound victims. An unidentified man and woman were injured, with the woman’s injuries considered life-threatening.

Both victims have since been taken to area hospitals for treatment.

No other details regarding a motive or possible suspect/s were immediately available.

