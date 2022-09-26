Part of I-65 NB in Butler County closed after crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound in Butler County has caused lanes to close.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at 11:03 a.m. north of Evergreen. It appears a truck carrying a camper overturned.

There is no word on injuries.

The left lane is currently blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers are now on the scene investigating the crash and working to clear the roadway.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and slow down.

