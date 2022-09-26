Advertise
Part of I-65 NB in Butler County closed after crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound in Butler County has caused lanes to close.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at 11:03 a.m. north of Evergreen. It appears a truck carrying a camper overturned.

There is no word on injuries.

The left lane is currently blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers are now on the scene investigating the crash and working to clear the roadway.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and slow down.

