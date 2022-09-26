Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police ID man killed in I-85 crash involving 18-wheeler

The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash on...
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 Friday morning.(Source: Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 Friday morning.

MPD says the victim is Burtish Quarles, 44, of Montgomery.

Police and fire medics responded to the crash around 10:45 a.m. in the area of I-85 North near Bell Road. First responders found a two-vehicle crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler.

Quarles, the driver of a 2014 Dodge Avenger, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remain ongoing.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old killed in Lee County rollover crash
LaKeith Smith is set to appear in a “Rule 32″ hearing on Dec. 2.
Coalition, community rally around incarcerated Millbrook man
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
Hayneville lawyer killed in head-on crash
Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges

Latest News

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
Rhonda Barksdale
Franklin Co. Schools Superintendent recommends firing bus driver charged with DUI
High pressure to the north and Hurricane Ian to the south will combine to create breezy...
First Alert: Breezy weather all week, fire weather concerns too
National Preparedness Month reminds of the importance of prepping for disasters, emergencies
National Preparedness Month reminds of the importance of prepping for disasters, emergencies