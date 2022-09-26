Police ID man killed in I-85 crash involving 18-wheeler

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 Friday morning.

MPD says the victim is Burtish Quarles, 44, of Montgomery.

Police and fire medics responded to the crash around 10:45 a.m. in the area of I-85 North near Bell Road. First responders found a two-vehicle crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler.

Quarles, the driver of a 2014 Dodge Avenger, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remain ongoing.

