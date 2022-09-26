Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika

Police lights
Police lights(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting on Pepperell Parkway.

On September 24, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Opelika dispatch received calls regarding gun shots and victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway.

Officers located two 19-year-old victims who had been transported to the East Alabama Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

This incident remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old killed in Lee County rollover crash
LaKeith Smith is set to appear in a “Rule 32″ hearing on Dec. 2.
Coalition, community rally around incarcerated Millbrook man
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
Hayneville lawyer killed in head-on crash
Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges

Latest News

High pressure to the north and Hurricane Ian to the south will combine to create breezy...
First Alert: Breezy weather all week, fire weather concerns too
National Preparedness Month reminds of the importance of prepping for disasters, emergencies
National Preparedness Month reminds of the importance of prepping for disasters, emergencies
Getting ready with National Preparedness Month
Getting ready with National Preparedness Month
CrimeStoppers offers advice to hit-and-run victims
CrimeStoppers offers advice to hit-and-run victims
Tips to stay safe during a weather emergency
Tips to stay safe during a weather emergency