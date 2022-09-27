Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Driver License Division experiencing statewide network outage

ALEA driver license office
ALEA driver license office(WTVY)
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is experiencing a statewide network outage.

Due to this outage, Driver License Examiners can not process any in-person Driver License transactions across the state; however, the online access is still accessible.

The restoration of the network is currently unknown.

Alabama Law Enforcement states it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured, one seriously.
Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
Protesters aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking...
Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday
File image
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash on...
Police ID man killed in I-85 crash involving 18-wheeler
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral

Latest News

File image
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man
The ADPH says that anyone who needs to contact them can do so through direct messages, emails...
ADPH to disable social media comments
Construction industry hopes to ignite interest by bringing students on site
Construction industry hopes to ignite interest by bringing students on site
Frederick Montanye
Franklin Co. man arrested for sexual abuse weeks after prison release