Alabama Power crews prepping for Hurricane Ian

(WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Power crews are on standby waiting to see if Hurricane Ian makes it’s way here and knocks out any power.

Communications Director Anthony Cook said they ordered extra parts and equipment in anticipation of hurricane season, so supply chain issues won’t delay any power restoration or repairs.

Cook said crews are on standby right now and they are tracking Hurricane Ian, planning for it to hit the coast and potentially East Alabama. He said they will work to quickly restore any power that goes out, but restoration times depend on where the source of the outage is.

“Our crews are ready right now to begin the process of restoring power if we are impacted by hurricane Ian,” Cook said. Once our customers are in a good place in terms of having power, we are also on standby to assist any of our neighboring states, particularly Florida, if they need power restoration.”

Cook recommends during this stormy season, if you come across any down power lines on the road, be extra careful and always treat them like they are live wires.

