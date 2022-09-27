Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A body found inside a South Alabama donation bin has been identified as a homeless man.

Enterprise police responded to the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street around 1 p.m. Monday on a report of a possible dead body inside the bin and confirmed the report.

According to Capt. Billy Haglund, Bryan Thomas Pound, 54, has been identified as the person found dead inside the bin.

Pound was homeless and appeared to be using the donation bin to sleep in at night, Haglund added. Officers found drug paraphernalia in the area and believed substance abuse could have contributed to Pound’s death.

An official cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner, Haglund said. No foul play is suspected.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.