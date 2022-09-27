Advertise
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A body found inside a South Alabama donation bin has been identified as a homeless man.

Enterprise police responded to the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street around 1 p.m. Monday on a report of a possible dead body inside the bin and confirmed the report.

According to Capt. Billy Haglund, Bryan Thomas Pound, 54, has been identified as the person found dead inside the bin.

Pound was homeless and appeared to be using the donation bin to sleep in at night, Haglund added. Officers found drug paraphernalia in the area and believed substance abuse could have contributed to Pound’s death.

An official cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner, Haglund said. No foul play is suspected.

