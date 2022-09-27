Breezy and dry weather marches on

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Highs will barely get to 80 degrees today as the fall air mass has officially worked its way in behind the cold front. It will be another mainly sunny day with just some high cirrus clouds in the eastern counties.

Some high clouds from Hurricane Ian could swing in Wednesday. A slight chance of showers exists in East Alabama Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will come down even more for the second half of the workweek. Highs will reach the upper 70s and perhaps touch 80 degrees Wednesday through Friday. Lows continue to drop into the cool and comfortable 50s for a majority of the 7-day forecast.

Some clouds from Hurricane Ian could work in on Wednesday, but I’d still look for plenty of sunshine. Thursday should be entirely sunny. Friday, Friday night and Saturday are still not set in stone because it comes down to how exactly Ian moves over the next few days. However, there is still enough forecast model agreement to maintain a low rain chance Friday and a slightly higher chance Friday night into Saturday.

Hurricane Ian is forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane near Tampa Bay Wednesday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Those with the best chance at seeing any rainfall with Ian’s remnants are those east of I-65. The farther east in Alabama you go, the better your chance of rain. Some heavier rain can’t be ruled out in East Alabama.

Ian’s remnants will slowly pull away from the Deep South Saturday night and Sunday. This means drier weather for the second half of the weekend and beyond. Sunday could feature a stray shower as some clouds linger, but most everyone will be dry Sunday, Monday and beyond with a mix of sun and clouds.

The remnants of Ian could retrograde westward Saturday, bringing us some rain. (WSFA 12 News)

In addition to the cooler temperatures, this week will continue to feature plenty of breeziness. Sustained wind speeds will be 10-20 mph through Saturday. Gusts will reach 20-30+ mph at times through Saturday as Ian passes by in close proximity to the east.

No damaging wind, tornadoes or flooding rain are currently in the forecast in association with Ian. Impacts locally will be very minor compared to what happens in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Total rainfall in Central Alabama should stay below one inch in most locations.

