Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Chronic sleep deprivation may hurt immune system, study says

FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most...
FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most healing kind, boosts immune functioning.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers have some bad news for those not getting enough sleep.

According to a new study, it not only leaves them exhausted, but it also puts their health at risk.

The study showed chronic sleep deprivation made the immune system go into overdrive, causing too much inflammation.

The body needs a certain amount of inflammation to fight infections and heal wounds, but too much can raise the risk of autoimmune disorders and chronic diseases like heart disease.

The study was done at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and was published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.

Researchers said it supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most healing kind, boosts immune functioning.

A good reminder not to sleep on sleep and make time to get seven to eight hours a night.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured, one seriously.
Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
Protesters aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking...
Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday
File image
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash on...
Police ID man killed in I-85 crash involving 18-wheeler
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral

Latest News

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest...
Survey: 71% of workers say pay isn’t keeping up with inflation
President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, unveiled a plan to cancel some student debt.
Libertarian group sues to block student debt cancellation
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Vote in Ukraine’s Russia-held areas stokes tension with West
Graduates walk at a Harvard Commencement ceremony held for the classes of 2020 and 2021,...
FAFSA season starts: What you need to know for financial aid
FILE - These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and...
Maryland couple plead guilty in submarine secrets sale case