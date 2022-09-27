Construction industry hopes to ignite interest by bringing students on site

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a new effort to recruit more young people to the construction industry, the Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association is bringing high school students to construction sites hoping to spark an interest in their futures.

According to Associated Builders and Contractors, the construction industry needs more than half a million workers above its current pace of hiring to meet demand this year. The current shortage of some 430,000 construction-industry workers is fully expected to expand over the next two years. On top of that, over 40% of the construction workforce is expected to retire in the next decade.

So the Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association is partnering with Lowder New Homes to host construction site field trips for high school students in the area. The idea is to give them an up-close look at what a career in construction really means and get them interested in the industry now so they’ll be ready to enter the industry after high school.

“It is imperative to the future of our industry that we produce skilled laborers who are willing and able to carry on our trades. Our hope is that by introducing these students to the construction industry in this way, they will be excited about their future career potential. There are so many opportunities for students who don’t want to follow a traditional four-year college plan and we want to show them these opportunities,” said Chris Kimbro, GMHBA President.

A career in construction is more than just wearing a hard hat and steel-toed boots. The industry is filled with talented and creative individuals who can help build homes that strengthen communities. Not only does a career in the residential construction industry provide a sense of personal achievement, it also provides many practical benefits such as strong earning potential, job security and opportunities for advancement. It is important that students getting ready to enter the workforce understand all of their career options, and the GMHBA hopes to show students that are attending this field trip a full range of employment opportunities.

The Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association is dedicated to enriching the educational experience of students by offering them first-hand exposure to the real world of the building industry through GMHBA membership, educational programming, and networking opportunities. For more information about getting started in the building industry, people can call (334) 277-7766.

