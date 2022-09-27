Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At 9:00 p.m. on Monday night first responders were at the HSV1 Amazon Fulfillment Warehouse on Greenbrier Road in reference to a structure fire.

According to an employee of Amazon, the fire is in what they called the “OP” part of the building, which is located in the middle of the warehouse on the first floor.

The employee, along with a co-worker, said they saw the flames as they were exiting the building, from the third level, but did not see the flames as they went outside.

Employees were informed that the top two floors are covered in smoke as they wait outside they are offered blankets to keep warm. (RG/AE)

According to the employee, their co-workers are calm and wondering if this fire will put them out of work. He says they are sitting close and ‘chilling out.’

Responders with Huntsville Fire and Rescue have multiple units on the scene and are advising people to avoid the area.

As of 10:19 p.m., the employees are being sent home.

A 48 Crew is on the scene and this story will be updated once there is more information.

