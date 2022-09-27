Advertise
First monkeypox case confirmed at Auburn University

(Source: Auburn University)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University (AU) informed students of its first Monkeypox case.

Campus Safety and Security officials say an AU student tested positive over the weekend. A local doctor reported the case.

According to officials, the student is isolated outside of the Auburn area.

Any person known to have been in close contact with them has been identified and notified.

The university’s medical clinic and the Alabama Department of Health will continue to monitor the case.

They say if you are experiencing symptoms, make an appointment with the clinic or your primary doctor.

AU states they will make sure to inform those in contact of any possible cases in the future.

