Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Franklin Co. man arrested for sexual abuse weeks after prison release

Frederick Montanye
Frederick Montanye(FCSO-AL)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Franklin County man was arrested on sex abuse charges Sunday just one month after being released from a prison in Florida.

On September 25, Frederick Montanye was charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old after allegations surfaced that he had sexual contact with a minor. Franklin County officials say the minor he abused was a toddler.

The Franklin County Department of Human Resources was contacted and assisted in the investigation.

Montanye allegedly fled on foot when investigators went to speak with him at his tent. A deputy suffered minor injuries during the arrest.

On top of his previous sexual abuse charge, Montanye is also charged with resisting arrest, assault 3rd degree and attempting to elude. He was taken to the Franklin County Jail where he is held on a $50,000 bond.

Montanye was released from prison in Florida in August 2022, the sentence was on the following charges:

  • Kidnapping to commit or facilitate any felony, Pasco County FL, 10/13/1993
  • Sexual battery, Pasco County FL, 10/13/1993
  • Lewd/lascivious assault/sexual battery-victim under 16 Pasco County FL, 10/13/1993
  • Lewd/Lascivious molestation/sexual battery- victim under 12, Hillsborough County FL, 2/18/1988

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Shannon Oliver, it is believed that Montanye may have gotten out of prison from the initial sentencing but may not have registered as a sex offender in Florida and returned to prison.

Montanye is a registered sex offender in Franklin County.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured, one seriously.
Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
Protesters aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking...
Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday
File image
Body found in clothing donation bin in Enterprise
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash on...
Police ID man killed in I-85 crash involving 18-wheeler
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral

Latest News

Construction industry hopes to ignite interest by bringing students on site
Construction industry hopes to ignite interest by bringing students on site
The Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association is bringing high school students to...
Construction industry hopes to ignite interest by bringing students on site
ADPH warns of tick-borne diseases this fall
New CrimeStoppers partnership expands sexual assault response training