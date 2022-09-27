Franklin Co. man arrested for sexual abuse weeks after prison release

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Franklin County man was arrested on sex abuse charges Sunday just one month after being released from a prison in Florida.

On September 25, Frederick Montanye was charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old after allegations surfaced that he had sexual contact with a minor. Franklin County officials say the minor he abused was a toddler.

The Franklin County Department of Human Resources was contacted and assisted in the investigation.

Montanye allegedly fled on foot when investigators went to speak with him at his tent. A deputy suffered minor injuries during the arrest.

On top of his previous sexual abuse charge, Montanye is also charged with resisting arrest, assault 3rd degree and attempting to elude. He was taken to the Franklin County Jail where he is held on a $50,000 bond.

Montanye was released from prison in Florida in August 2022, the sentence was on the following charges:

Kidnapping to commit or facilitate any felony, Pasco County FL, 10/13/1993

Sexual battery, Pasco County FL, 10/13/1993

Lewd/lascivious assault/sexual battery-victim under 16 Pasco County FL, 10/13/1993

Lewd/Lascivious molestation/sexual battery- victim under 12, Hillsborough County FL, 2/18/1988

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Shannon Oliver, it is believed that Montanye may have gotten out of prison from the initial sentencing but may not have registered as a sex offender in Florida and returned to prison.

Montanye is a registered sex offender in Franklin County.

