Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night games:

Friday night games:

Montgomery Academy vs. Montgomery Catholic

ACA vs. St. James

Wetumpka vs. Stanhope Elmore

Park Crossing vs. Pike Road

Glennwood vs. Valiant Cross

Lee vs. Jeff Davis

Opelika vs. Auburn

Prattville vs. Enterprise

Headland vs. Greenville

Luverne vs. Highland Home

Georgiana vs. Brantley

JU Blacksher vs. McKenzie

Southside Selma vs. PCA

Glenwood vs. Valiant Cross

Autauga Academy vs. Lee Scott

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article’s headline.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.