Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night games:

Friday night games:

  • Montgomery Academy vs. Montgomery Catholic
  • ACA vs. St. James
  • Wetumpka vs. Stanhope Elmore
  • Park Crossing vs. Pike Road
  • Glennwood vs. Valiant Cross
  • Lee vs. Jeff Davis
  • Opelika vs. Auburn
  • Prattville vs. Enterprise
  • Headland vs. Greenville
  • Luverne vs. Highland Home
  • Georgiana vs. Brantley
  • JU Blacksher vs. McKenzie
  • Southside Selma vs. PCA
  • Glenwood vs. Valiant Cross
  • Autauga Academy vs. Lee Scott

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article’s headline.)

