Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
Thursday night games:
- Carroll vs. Eufaula [Watch highlights]
- Central-Phenix City vs. Dothan [Watch highlights]
- Tallassee vs. Elmore County [Watch highlights]
Friday night games:
- Montgomery Academy vs. Montgomery Catholic
- ACA vs. St. James
- Wetumpka vs. Stanhope Elmore
- Park Crossing vs. Pike Road
- Glennwood vs. Valiant Cross
- Lee vs. Jeff Davis
- Opelika vs. Auburn
- Prattville vs. Enterprise
- Headland vs. Greenville
- Luverne vs. Highland Home
- Georgiana vs. Brantley
- JU Blacksher vs. McKenzie
- Southside Selma vs. PCA
- Autauga Academy vs. Lee Scott
