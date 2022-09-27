Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Minister falls into pond while officiating wedding

With all eyes on the bride as she was being escorted down the dock, the minister reached down to retrieve the notes only to fall into the water himself. (Source: Amanda Coulter)
By Phil Pendleton and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A minister officiating a wedding in Kentucky took a plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Jason Coulter had carefully planned out what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor wedding, but disaster struck when a gust of wind took his notes into a pond.

With all eyes on the bride as she was being escorted down the dock, the minister reached down to retrieve the notes only to fall into the water himself.

Coulter said he wasn’t hurt, nor was his pride. He’s just glad he was able to make the service more memorable for the bride and groom.

The bride even said the fall helped break the ice—or the water—during a very nervous moment.

With wet notes in hand, Coulter was able to successfully finish the service.

“I think everybody kind of looks to something special at wedding occasions. At the time it was chaotic, but after it was over, this is a good thing,” Coulter said.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured, one seriously.
Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
Protesters aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking...
Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday
File image
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash on...
Police ID man killed in I-85 crash involving 18-wheeler
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral

Latest News

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest...
Survey: 71% of workers say pay isn’t keeping up with inflation
President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, unveiled a plan to cancel some student debt.
Libertarian group sues to block student debt cancellation
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Vote in Ukraine’s Russia-held areas stokes tension with West
Graduates walk at a Harvard Commencement ceremony held for the classes of 2020 and 2021,...
FAFSA season starts: What you need to know for financial aid
FILE - These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and...
Maryland couple plead guilty in submarine secrets sale case