Mom charged in toddler’s fentanyl overdose death, police say

The baby’s mother, 25-year-old Malea Alexis Wilson, was arrested Friday. (Source: KWQC)
By KWQC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – Two people in Iowa are now facing charges in connection with the overdose death of a 22-month-old boy last October.

The baby’s mother, 25-year-old Malea Alexis Wilson, was arrested Friday.

According to arrest affidavits, Davenport police responded to a home for a report of a child not breathing. When officers arrived, the boy was dead.

Investigation revealed the cause of death was fentanyl intoxication. The boy, along with his surviving 2-year-old brother, tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine and THC, according to the affidavits.

Wilson and 25-year-old Tyler Allen Michael Akright said they were with the boys the entire day. Police did not clarify Akright’s relationship to the children.

Akright was arrested Sept. 16 on child endangerment charges and is being held without bond. Court records show he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned Oct. 13.

Wilson was arrested Friday and charged with child endangerment resulting in death, child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, and child endangerment. The first and most serious charge carries a punishment of up to 25 years in prison, if convicted.

Wilson’s bond was set at $50,000. She has a preliminary hearing Oct. 4.

According to arrest affidavits, Akright was also charged for an incident in August 2021 when police were called about a 2-year-old boy wandering alone in an alley.

Police found the back door of the home left open, but Wilson and Akright were home at the time. When officers went inside, they found a gun, a large amount of cash, marijuana, Psilocybin mushrooms, and cocaine.

Officers also found a cell phone that had a message that said Akright was in the process of obtaining Percocet, which police say is known to be mixed or cut with fentanyl.

There also were messages between Wilson and Akright on the phone about using and selling drugs from their home.

Court records show Akright pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation charge stemming from that incident and was sentenced in March to two years of probation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

