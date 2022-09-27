Advertise
Montgomery police investigating 2nd deadly Monday shooting

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced a second homicide investigation from Monday.

Police say the latest deadly shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Promwood Loop Drive. Sgt. Tina McGriff said officers found two gunshot victims, both of whom were taken to a hospital.

McGriff said the female victim had critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police identified her as Korveisha Jackson, 34, of Montgomery.

The injuries to other victim, a man, were not life-threatening.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting. No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

This was Montgomery’s second double shooting Monday in which a woman died. Police say earlier in the day, another woman and man were shot on Fredricksburg Drive. The woman in that shooting also died, while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police identified the Fredricksburg Drive victim as 30-year-old Britney Bohannon.

