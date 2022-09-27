Multiple high school football games moved due to Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The majority of high school football teams across Alabama and Georgia will face regional opponents this week.

Games including Spencer, Jordan and LaGrange were already scheduled for Thursday. Additionally, a number of teams are moving games to Wednesday or Thursday due to the expected landfall of Hurricane Ian in the Gulf. We will monitor and update this story as changes are relayed.

WEDNESDAY GAMES

Shaw at Cairo (6PM ET)

Sumter County at Cook (7:30PM ET)

THURSDAY GAMES

Spencer vs. Jordan (Memorial Stadium)

Riverdale at LaGrange (7PM ET)

Chattahoochee County at Schley County (6:45PM ET)

Central-Talbotton at Marion County (7PM ET)

Macon County at Manchester (7PM ET)

Harris County at Sandy Creek (7:30PM ET)

Central-Clay County at Valley (8PM ET)

Loachapoka at Calhoun (8PM ET)

Sylacauga at Beauregard (8PM ET)

Lanett at Reeltown (8PM ET)

Beulah at Dadeville (8PM ET)

