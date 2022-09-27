Multiple high school football games shift to Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple high schools have decided to move their regulary scheduled football matchups from Friday to Thursday, ahead of any issues that could be caused by Hurricane Ian.

Below is a list of schools that are in the WSFA 12 News viewing area that will be among those shifting up a day to Sept. 29.

Ashford at Daleville

Beulah at Dadeville

Carroll at Eufaula

Central at Dothan

Central-Clay County at Valley

Chilton County at Benjamin Russell

GW Long at Zion Chapel

Florala at Houston County

Lanett at Reeltown

Loachapoka at Calhoun

Marbury at Selma

Notasulga at Verbena

Pike County at New Brockton

RC Hatch at University Charter School

Red Level at Elba

Rehobeth at Charles Henderson

Straughn at Houston Academy

Sylacauga at Beauregard

Tallassee at Elmore County

Thorsby at Fayettsville

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article’s headline.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.