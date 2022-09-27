Multiple high school football games shift to Thursday
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple high schools have decided to move their regulary scheduled football matchups from Friday to Thursday, ahead of any issues that could be caused by Hurricane Ian.
Below is a list of schools that are in the WSFA 12 News viewing area that will be among those shifting up a day to Sept. 29.
- Ashford at Daleville
- Beulah at Dadeville
- Carroll at Eufaula
- Central at Dothan
- Central-Clay County at Valley
- Chilton County at Benjamin Russell
- GW Long at Zion Chapel
- Florala at Houston County
- Lanett at Reeltown
- Loachapoka at Calhoun
- Marbury at Selma
- Notasulga at Verbena
- Pike County at New Brockton
- RC Hatch at University Charter School
- Red Level at Elba
- Rehobeth at Charles Henderson
- Straughn at Houston Academy
- Sylacauga at Beauregard
- Tallassee at Elmore County
- Thorsby at Fayettsville
