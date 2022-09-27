Advertise
Multiple high school football games shift to Thursday

Some games for Friday Night Football Fever will be played on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Some games for Friday Night Football Fever will be played on Thursday, Sept. 29.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple high schools have decided to move their regulary scheduled football matchups from Friday to Thursday, ahead of any issues that could be caused by Hurricane Ian.

Below is a list of schools that are in the WSFA 12 News viewing area that will be among those shifting up a day to Sept. 29.

  • Ashford at Daleville
  • Beulah at Dadeville
  • Carroll at Eufaula
  • Central at Dothan
  • Central-Clay County at Valley
  • Chilton County at Benjamin Russell
  • GW Long at Zion Chapel
  • Florala at Houston County
  • Lanett at Reeltown
  • Loachapoka at Calhoun
  • Marbury at Selma
  • Notasulga at Verbena
  • Pike County at New Brockton
  • RC Hatch at University Charter School
  • Red Level at Elba
  • Rehobeth at Charles Henderson
  • Straughn at Houston Academy
  • Sylacauga at Beauregard
  • Tallassee at Elmore County
  • Thorsby at Fayettsville

