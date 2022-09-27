Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

New CrimeStoppers partnership expands sexual assault response training

(Source: WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is partnering with the Alabama Collation Against Rape to train officers on how to better respond to sexual assault victims.

The Alabama Collation Against Rape has been providing training to police departments since 2001. Thanks to a grant from the Stop Violence Against Women Act, they’re now able to expand that training.

Kathleen Connolly, deputy director of the Alabama Collation Against Rape, says they want to make sure that law enforcement officers are well-trained but also well able to connect victims and survivors with health resources.

Tony Garrett, executive director of CrimeStoppers, says the training just makes sense.

“It makes sense for us when we’re talking to law enforcement agencies that they know where their crisis centers are, they know who a contact person is, and they know how to use those resources that are there,” said Garrett.

Officers will learn how to better collect evidence, file reports and conduct investigations.

They’ll also learn the best ways to attend to sexual assault victims while also looking out for their own mental well-being.

“Police take on a ton of trauma and that can be really damaging for them, and we want to keep our police officers both mentally and physically healthy for their own good,” said Connolly.

Garrett says officers have already started the training, which began earlier this month.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash on...
Police ID man killed in I-85 crash involving 18-wheeler
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured, one seriously.
Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
Protesters aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking...
Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday
19-year-old killed in Lee County rollover crash
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral

Latest News

ADPH warns of tick-borne diseases this fall
(Source: WSFA)
Red Cross prepares to respond if needed for Hurricane Ian
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured, one seriously.
Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
White House correspondent gives update on Trump documents, Jan. 6 Committee
White House correspondent gives update on Trump documents, Jan. 6 Committee