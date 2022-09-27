Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Red Cross prepares to respond if needed for Hurricane Ian

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The American Red Cross in Montgomery is watching Hurricane Ian and preparing to deploy volunteers if needed to help in the aftermath. Right now, they are preparing people and supplies to go to the hardest hit areas.

Hurricane Ian is intensifying as it inches closer to the U.S. It’s predicted to be a major hurricane. As residents along the coast prepare, so does the Red Cross.

“So right now we are setting up, waiting to see what’s going to happen. We’re getting people on the ground,” said Kelly Hodges, executive director of Red Cross’ Central East Alabama chapter.

Hodges says the organization has already deployed one emergency response unit vehicle from Birmingham to Florida. They are also ready to house evacuees.

“We’re getting ready on standby for evacuation shelters in Florida and in Alabama and Mississippi if they’re needed,” said Hodges.

If this storm does cause significant damage many of you will feel called to help. Hodges says the best way to do that is to support organizations like the Red Cross that can send trained volunteers into the areas of need.

LifeSouth is also bracing for the storm. They are urging all eligible donors to give blood so they are able to ensure an adequate blood supply to all affected areas.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash on...
Police ID man killed in I-85 crash involving 18-wheeler
Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
Protesters aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking...
Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday
19-year-old killed in Lee County rollover crash
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral

Latest News

Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
White House correspondent gives update on Trump documents, Jan. 6 Committee
White House correspondent gives update on Trump documents, Jan. 6 Committee
Sally's Adventures: Searching for best food in Huntsville
Sally's Adventures: Hunting for best food in Huntsville
2 injured in Montgomery shooting
2 injured in Montgomery shooting