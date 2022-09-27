Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Survey: 71% of workers say pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest...
The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest that level has been in five years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many Americans are worried about staying afloat financially.

According to a survey from Bank of America, 71% of workers in the United States say their salaries and wages can’t keep pace with the rising cost of living.

That’s up from the 58% who said the same in February.

The findings are from data taken in July and are based on Americans who have 401K plans.

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest that level has been in five years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured, one seriously.
Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
File image
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man
Protesters aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking...
Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash on...
Police ID man killed in I-85 crash involving 18-wheeler
Tricare to leave nearly 15,000 pharmacies in Oct.

Latest News

A federal jury in Chicago convicted Ji Chaoqun, 31, on Monday of conspiracy to act as an agent...
Former graduate student convicted of spying for Chinese government
'The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching,...
LIVE: Biden remarks on Social Security, Medicare; strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba; Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
Explosions detected near leaks in Russian gas pipelines under Baltic Sea
Alabama officials announce an $83 million plan to connect hundreds of towns to highspeed...
Alabama puts $83M into massive broadband connectivity project