Teen dies after possible gunshot wound; car crash in Elba

Police lights.
Police lights.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By WTVY Staff and Elba Police Department
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday September 26th, Elba police received a call in reference to a vehicle that ran into a structure near the 1000 block of Sunset BLVD.

Upon arrival, an officer discovered the driver, who has now been identified as 18-year-old Jordon Xavier Marek, suffered a possible gunshot wound.

Marek was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The accident is currently under investigation. There are no further details that can be disclosed at this time.

The Elba Police Department asks for anyone who has any additional information to contact them at (334) 897-2555.

