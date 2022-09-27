Advertise
Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old youth was killed and four other students were wounded in a shooting near a northwest Philadelphia high school athletic field after a football scrimmage.

Police said players were walking off the field behind Roxborough High School after a scrimmage involving three schools when at least two people opened fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before fleeing.

Police said a 14-year-old shot in the chest died at Einstein Medical Center.

A 17-year-old shot in the arm and leg and a 14-year-old shot in the thigh were listed in stable condition.

A fourth victim was taken to a hospital, and another student grazed by a bullet was treated at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

