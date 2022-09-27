Woman, victim in Monday shooting, dies from injuries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman injured in a shooting Monday in Montgomery has died, according to police.

Montgomery police say Britney Bohannon, 30, of Montgomery, died after being injured in a shooting on Fredricksburg Drive.

Officers were called to the area around 3:30 p.m, and when they arrived, they found a man with non-life threatening injuries and Bohannon with life-threatening injuries.

Bohannon was taken from the scene to a hospital for treatment but died from her injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.