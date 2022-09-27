Advertise
Woman, victim in Monday shooting, dies from injuries

Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured, one seriously.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman injured in a shooting Monday in Montgomery has died, according to police.

Montgomery police say Britney Bohannon, 30, of Montgomery, died after being injured in a shooting on Fredricksburg Drive.

Officers were called to the area around 3:30 p.m, and when they arrived, they found a man with non-life threatening injuries and Bohannon with life-threatening injuries.

Bohannon was taken from the scene to a hospital for treatment but died from her injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

