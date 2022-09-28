25 officers graduate from the Montgomery Police Academy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Twenty-five men and women were given their diplomas from the Montgomery Police Academy Tuesday.

For 15 weeks, future officers went through what class coordinator Sgt. Ebony Bailey says was pressure, which she says was a test to see if officers could make the cut.

Police officer Jatavius Merritt said the worst part were the pushups and the mace.

“The good part was the discipline. I did, I learned a lot of discipline,” said Merritt.

Both Merritt and class 2022 Bravo 2 were acknowledged during a ceremony at Montgomery City Hall in front of friends, family and officers from all over the state.

Maj. Al Wheeler, director of the Montgomery Police Academy, said these officers have worked hard.

“This is only a foundation. We only provide the foundation for them to go on and become better police officers, sheriff’s deputies,” said Wheeler.

Twenty of the new officers will begin serving in various agencies across the state, while five will start in the patrol division with the Montgomery Police Department.

The process will be complete following several weeks of shadowing veterans in the field.

