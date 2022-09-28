Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

25 officers graduate from the Montgomery Police Academy

Montgomery Police Academy
Montgomery Police Academy(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Twenty-five men and women were given their diplomas from the Montgomery Police Academy Tuesday.

For 15 weeks, future officers went through what class coordinator Sgt. Ebony Bailey says was pressure, which she says was a test to see if officers could make the cut.

Police officer Jatavius Merritt said the worst part were the pushups and the mace.

“The good part was the discipline. I did, I learned a lot of discipline,” said Merritt.

Both Merritt and class 2022 Bravo 2 were acknowledged during a ceremony at Montgomery City Hall in front of friends, family and officers from all over the state.

Maj. Al Wheeler, director of the Montgomery Police Academy, said these officers have worked hard.

“This is only a foundation. We only provide the foundation for them to go on and become better police officers, sheriff’s deputies,” said Wheeler.

Twenty of the new officers will begin serving in various agencies across the state, while five will start in the patrol division with the Montgomery Police Department.

The process will be complete following several weeks of shadowing veterans in the field.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured, one seriously.
Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
File image
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man
Protesters aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking...
Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured, one seriously.
Woman, victim in Monday shooting, dies from injuries

Latest News

Alabama inmates are in their second day of a work strike.
Alabama prisoners refusing to work in 2nd day of protest
The Equal Justice Initiative has continued to make it’s mark in Montgomery and around the...
Equal Justice Initiative to open Legacy Plaza Wednesday
Alabama to get more electric vehicle charging stations along the interstates
Alabama to get more electric vehicle charging stations along interstates
Retirement celebration for Dr. White
Retirement celebration for Dr. White