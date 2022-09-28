Alabama to get more electric vehicle charging stations along interstates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Electric car owners will soon have more charging options in Alabama.

On Tuesday, the Biden-Harris Administration approved Alabama’s plan to build out high-powered electric vehicle charging stations along the interstates.

President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $5 billion to help states install electric vehicle charges along interstate highways.

According to Executive Director of the Alabama Mobility and Power Center Mike Oatridge, the stations will all be high-powered which means drivers can get where they need to go in a hurry.

“It depends on the car, but you can charge up your car between 15 and 30 minutes to get say, 200 miles additional range on your car,” Oatridge said. “Level 1 and Level 2 charging will occur at home.”

The goal is to place the EV charging stations about 50 miles apart.

President of the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition Michael Staley says competition for businesses to get the charging stations will be fierce.

“If you build it, they will come. And also, the drivers are going to go where the chargers are, and wherever the drivers go, they also spend money where they stop to charge,” Staley said. “Just like at any convenience store where you stop to buy food.”

Businesses taking on the charging station can apply for grants. This plan mainly tackles areas next to the interstate, leaving some rural areas behind.

“What this program does not cover, is workplace charging opportunities or community charging opportunities and parts of the state that aren’t served by the interstate,” Staley said.

Although those on the outskirts might be left out, these experts say there are plenty of reasons to brag about having an electric vehicle, if you’re in the market.

“If you charge an EV at home, you’re going to spend about 1/3 of the cost of what you would spend on gasoline or about $1.10 equivalent for fuel,” Staley said. “You will have no maintenance as far as oil changes because there’s no oil in an EV.”

