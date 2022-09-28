Alabama State to challenge Texas Southern Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets will challenge the Texas Southern University Tigers Saturday.

The Hornets are 2-2 for the season and the Tigers are is 1-3.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

TIME: 6 P.M. Central

LOCATION: PNC Stadium, Houston, TX

WHERE TO WATCH: AT&T SportsNet

