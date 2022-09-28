Alabama State to challenge Texas Southern Saturday
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets will challenge the Texas Southern University Tigers Saturday.
The Hornets are 2-2 for the season and the Tigers are is 1-3.
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
TIME: 6 P.M. Central
LOCATION: PNC Stadium, Houston, TX
WHERE TO WATCH: AT&T SportsNet
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.